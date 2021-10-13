Home / News / Morris named Outstanding K-12 Art Educator of the Year

Art educator Katie Morris (shown above) of Jackson Heights has been named the Outstanding K-12 Art Educator of the Year for 2021-2022. The Kansas Art Education Association (KAEA) will officially present the award to Morris at its fall conference on Oct. 30 in Wichita.

Morris was selected due to her dedication to her students at Jackson Heights and the education profession as someone who shares her vast knowledge of arts education at many professional development conferences, it was reported.

The KAEA is a statewide professional organization dedicated to the growth and development of art educators and the advancement of high quality art education.

 

 

