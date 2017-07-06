More sidewalks to be built around Courthouse

Additional sidewalks will be added to the perimeter of the Jackson County Courthouse later this summer, it has been reported.

The Jackson County Commissioners recently approved a bid of $34,500 from Eisenbarth Construction of Holton to add eight-foot wide sidewalks to the north, west and east sides of the courtyard.

The new sidewalks will be identical to the new ones on the east side of the courtyard.

Last fall when the Courthouse’s east circle drive was being reconstructed, a new eight-foot wide sidewalk was installed along the curb on a portion of the east side of the Jackson County courtyard by KC Concrete of Delia.

The sidewalk was installed just halfway on the east side, where the new sidewalk meets an existing sidewalk that runs east and west through the courtyard.

