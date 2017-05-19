More local filings noted for fall 2017 election

Jackson County residents continue to file for positions on area school boards and city councils as the deadline to file for the election draws near.

Candidates have until noon on June 1 to file at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office, which is located on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

Recently, Sonja Willms of Hoyt filed for position six on the Royal Valley USD 337 Board of Education and incumbent Ed Rostetter of Circleville filed for position five on the Jackson Heights USD 335 Board of Education.

Positions up for election on the Jackson Heights, Holton and Royal Valley school boards include positions four, five and six.

