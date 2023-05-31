More glass orbs to be found in second "Scavenger Hunt"

The Jackson County Tourism Council’s second annual scavenger hunt, featuring 123 glass orbs this year, begins Saturday, it has been reported.

Crafted by April Lemon of More Than Lemon in Holton, the colored orbs are about the size of an orange and will be hidden in public spaces throughout the county for people to look for, find and keep.

A total of 41 orbs will be hidden by Saturday morning in the county, followed by additional “drops” of 41 orbs each on Friday, June 30, and Monday, July 31, according to Suzette McCord-Rogers of the tourism council.

This year, each orb will include a metal tag asking whoever finds the orb to take a photo of themselves with it and register it at the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce website, www.exploreholton.com. Each orb is numbered at the bottom.

Whoever finds an orb can keep it, but tourism council members ask that you only keep one orb per year in order to allow other people to participate and find them.

The orbs will be hidden in public spaces, parks and walking trails in each town throughout the county, as well at Banner Creek Reservoir and Holton’s parks and lakes, McCord-Rogers said.

Last year, a total of 122 orbs were hidden in the county, and more than 50 were registered as found with the tourism council.

There are still some orbs from last year that have not been found, it was reported.

