More break-ins reported in Holton

The Holton Police Department continues to advise area citizens to lock and remove valuable items from their vehicles at night in the wake of more automobile burglaries and thefts occurring in recent days.

Several area citizens have reported the break-ins, which reportedly occurred between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. A spokesperson for the Holton Police Department said that six incidents reportedly occurred last Friday and at least 14 more incidents reportedly occurred overnight on Monday.

The department issued a statement Tuesday morning advising citizens to call police “if you hear or see anything suspicious at night.”

The statement also advised that police officers “can’t be everywhere at one time.”

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder