More than $7400 returned in one day by Unclaimed Property

More than $100,000 in cash and property has been returned to Jackson County residents through the Kansas State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property program in the past two years, according to information provided by the state treasurer’s office.

According to Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, more than $7,400 of that amount was returned to visitors to the Jackson County Courthouse on Tuesday. LaTurner’s stop in Holton that morning was part of a tour of all 105 Kansas counties with information on the program and others overseen by his office.

“Currently, there is more than $350 million in unclaimed assets held by the state treasurer’s office,” LaTurner said. “This money comes from forgotten bank accounts, stocks, bonds, insurance premium overpayments, refunds, abandoned safe deposit boxes and other property.”

A handful of Jackson County residents stopped at the courthouse on Tuesday to meet with LaTurner and his staff and search for unclaimed properties. Some, like Carol Keithline of Netawaka, reclaimed property that had been held by the program; others, like Rodney Stauffer of Holton, found properties belonging to family members.

“Unclaimed property” mainly refers to money, but it also refers to financial assets that have not been claimed by their owners or had any owner-generated activities during a certain time period. Individuals, companies or organizations that write checks, drafts or warrants has the potential to possess unclaimed property, it was reported.

