Moore named RVES principal

Former Royal Valley teacher Justin Moore will serve as the new principal at Royal Valley Elementary School after board action last week.

During a special board of education meeting last Tuesday, the board approved several employee resignations, as well as new employment contracts.

Moore worked at RVMS as an English teacher during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 school years. He also helped coach middle school football and boys basketball and high school baseball.

He will replace Noah Slay, who will serve as the district’s director of curriculum and instruction. Slay has served as principal since the 2013-14 school year.

“The desire to come back to Royal Valley was because of the people,” Moore said. “Across the district, the staff has a passion to see students achieve excellence. Not only are they concerned with excellence in the classroom, they aspire to see students be great members of the community. The staff cares for one another, and as cliché as it may sound, it truly is like being part of a family.”

Moore said there is a “sense of togetherness” among the Royal Valley community that is hard to find.

“I feel blessed to be back as part of the Panther family, and I am excited to continue the tradition of excellence established in the elementary school and the district,” he said.

A native of Lancaster, Pa., Moore and his family moved to Hillsboro when he was 14 years old.

He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 2006 and obtained a bachelor of arts degree from Tabor College in 2011.

He taught English Language Arts at Sublette Middle School for three years before working at RV for two years.

For the past three years, he has taught fifth grade in Topeka at Meadows Elementary School. He recently received his master’s degree in educational administration from Emporia State University. He has a three-year-old son named Bennet.

During the board meeting, which was held from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., the board also:

* Approved resignations from Nathan Smith (middle school boys basketball head coach), Stephanie Erickson (parents as teacher educator), Charles Nez (assistant high school basketball coach and assistant high school football coach) and Kayleen Hisle (eighth grade English/language arts teacher).

* Approved new employment contracts for Joshua Jackson (high school social studies teacher), Kate Scarbrough (eighth grade English/language arts teacher), Alyssa Prentice (Little Panthers Preschool paraprofessional), Nick Ehrhart (middle school football coach), Glenn O’Neil (high school boys assistant basketball coach) and Kyann Eslick (high school assistant volleyball coach).