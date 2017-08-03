Model train on display at Whistle Stop Cafe

It’s often said that the sound of a model train running around a track has a calming effect on people, and visitors to the WhistleStop Café on Mayetta’s Main Street are invited into that atmosphere as they eat.

While diners enjoy breakfast and lunch items, a G scale train overhead makes its way around the restaurant’s perimeter — and owner David Lee invites diners to start or stop the train by remote control.

“Kids see it, and they say, ‘Turn it on! We want to see it go!’” said Lee, who’s owned and operated the WhistleStop Café for three years. “There’s a transformer that the remote is connected to, so the kids can start the train, and the adults can start and stop the train, too.”

For more on this article, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.