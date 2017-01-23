Home / News / Miss Kansas' mission: Don't text and drive
Jackson Heights eighth-grader Bethany Kenworthy (right) smiled with Miss Kansas 2016 Kendall Schoenekase, who held Kenworthy’s cell phone for a “selfie” during Schoenekase’s Wednesday afternoon visit to JHHS. Schoenekase warned Heights middle and high schoolers not to use their cell phones while driving. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Miss Kansas' mission: Don't text and drive

Mon, 01/23/2017 - 16:53 holtonadmin
By Brian Sanders

Overland Park native Kendall Schoenekase was a passenger in vehicle involved in a 2014 traffic accident that happened while the vehicle’s driver was texting.

“It wasn’t a tragic accident, but it was something that opened my eyes,” said Schoenekase, who added that she was able to walk away from the accident with only “stitches.”

Today, Schoenekase — currently serving as Miss Kansas — is on a mission to educate young people about the dangers of distracted driving.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, she brought that mission to Jackson Heights Middle and High School, along with information on how she got into the Miss Kansas Pageant.

