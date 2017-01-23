Miss Kansas' mission: Don't text and drive

Overland Park native Kendall Schoenekase was a passenger in vehicle involved in a 2014 traffic accident that happened while the vehicle’s driver was texting.

“It wasn’t a tragic accident, but it was something that opened my eyes,” said Schoenekase, who added that she was able to walk away from the accident with only “stitches.”

Today, Schoenekase — currently serving as Miss Kansas — is on a mission to educate young people about the dangers of distracted driving.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, she brought that mission to Jackson Heights Middle and High School, along with information on how she got into the Miss Kansas Pageant.

