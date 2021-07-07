Miller's Eagle Scout project involves "blessing boxes"

Caliber Miller, an incoming freshman at Royal Valley High School, has constructed and stocked five “blessing boxes” in different Jackson County communities as part of his Eagle Scout project.

On Saturday, Miller, who is the son of Bill and Delaina Miller of Mayetta, installed the last – and largest – of the food pantry boxes next to Mayetta City Hall with help from members of his Boy Scout troop, Troop 173 of Mayetta and Hoyt.

The Mayetta “blessing box” is more than five-feet tall and four-feet wide with three shelves for non-perishable items and essential goods, such as hand sanitizer.

The other four boxes are about half the size of the Mayetta box and were installed next to Netawaka City Hall, Denison City Hall, Hoyt City Hall and at the youth soccer fields at Holton’s Countryside Park in May and June, Miller said.

When he was in third grade, Miller organized a large bake sale for the Crisis Pregnancy Center, baking all the items himself. He raised $400 for the center, and he said he developed a passion for community service.

For more on this story, log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select the June 30, 2021 edition under “E-Editions.”