Miller sentenced to 20 years for police standoff

A Holton man charged with attempted first degree murder after a December 2017 armed standoff with police has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison, it was noted on Friday in Jackson County District Court.

Patrick Wayne Miller, 31, had originally been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder in connection with the incident, but pleaded no contest in April to a reduced set of charges — one count of attempted first-degree murder and two charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

District Court Judge Norbert Marek sentenced Miller to 203 months (16 years and 11 months) on the attempted murder charge and 19 months (one year and seven months) on each of the assault charges, the sentence totaling 241 months (20 years and one month). Miller was given 172 days credit for time already served at the Jackson County Detention Center.

