Miller resigning as Jackson County Attorney

Shawna Miller is resigning from her position as Jackson County Attorney after about 14 years. Her last day will be June 1.

Miller, a Republican, was first elected to the position during the 2008 general election. Her current term expires at the end of 2024. She served as the assistant county from 2005 until she was sworn into office in 2009.

Miller gave her official notice of resignation to the Jackson County Commissioners on Monday afternoon during their weekly meeting.

“It’s a culmination of things,” Miller said of her decision to resign. “This is a very hard job, and it’s also a very hard job in this community. It’s been a very difficult choice because I truly love my court and law enforcement family. They have been my family for almost 20 years.”

Miller said she will be joining a law firm in Topeka.

“It’s time to move on,” she said. “I don’t know many county attorneys that really last full terms. It’s a hard job. I’m excited to do something new.”

The workload at the attorney’s office is demanding, and Commissioner Dan Brenner noted seeing Miller’s vehicle at the Courthouse on Sunday.

Last fall, the commissioners approved a salary increase for the county attorney’s position from $73,453 to $80,953. Miller told the commissioners, at that time, that said would be unable to stay at the position at that salary level. The commissioners then approved a $90,000 salary, which she accepted.

