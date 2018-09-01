Merriman takes over 5th Street Sandwich Shoppe

As the new owner of the 5th Street Sandwich Shoppe on the north side of the Holton Town Square, Christa Merriman continues to offer a variety of gourmet sandwiches and breakfast items that the business is known for.

Merriman took over the shop, located at 126 W. 5th St., from Adam VanDonge on Dec. 1. VanDonge opened the business on the north side of the Square in 2013 and recently opened a restaurant, The White Linen, in downtown Topeka.

“All it took was a 10-minute conversation at the bank and a five- minute conservation with my fiancé,” Merriman said of the decision to buy the sandwich shop. “In about a week and a half, I bought it and took it over.”

