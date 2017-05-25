Memorial Day services scheduled

On Monday morning, the men and women of Jackson County’s three veterans service organizations will visit the county’s cemeteries to pay tribute to their fallen fellow soldiers during Memorial Day activities that will culminate in the annual joint ceremony in Holton.

This year, there will be a new stop on the Memorial Day tour for Holton American Legion Post 44 and Holton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1367 — the new Purple Heart monument at Holton’s Linscott Park. Both groups will participate in a joint ceremony at the monument, which was placed at the park earlier this month, at 11:45 a.m. Monday.

The visit to the Purple Heart monument will follow the 11 a.m. joint ceremony at the Holton Cemetery, where the two groups will meet at the Civil War monument for a memorial service. The two groups will also pay an 11:55 a.m. visit to the Fallen Soldier Memorial on the southeast corner of Holton’s Town Square.