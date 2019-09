Holton Community Hospital Home Health and Hospice is hosting an informational meeting from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Thursday at The Hotspot on the north side of the Holton Square.

Learn more about how to change or enroll in a Medicare Part D Plan and how to join a Medicare Advantage Plan or switch from an Advantage Plan to Original Medicare.

For more information, call Leigh Ann Schultejans at 785-364-9617.