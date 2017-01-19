Meadowlark notes 10th year as extension district

The Meadowlark Extension District recently noted its 10th year, and David Key, Meadowlark Extension District agent and director, said that the partnership created between Jackson, Jefferson and Nemaha counties in 2006 has proven to be a valuable and efficient way to serve northeast Kansans.

“The district definitely looks different from when I started with extension,” Key said. “It’s a totally different program in many ways. We were Google for rural Kansans until the real Google came around. A lot of people go to the Internet to search for answers, but our program tries to help people make the right decisions because you can’t always trust what you find on the Internet. We’re still a credible source of information.”

Area county agents and county officials began discussions about forming the Meadowlark Extension District in 2004 in order to pool resources for more efficient and effective programming. The three counties entered into an agreement and legally formed the district on July 1, 2006.

“We were number seven in the state to form,” Key said. “Now there are 16 districts, and I know there’s two or three other groups of counties that are looking at the possibility. There’s a lot of active discussion about the benefits of districts especially with the unknowns about budgets and the economy.”

The Meadowlark Extension District #7 makes an annual levy on all taxable tangible property on the extension district and that levy is listed annually on personal real estate tax statements.

“We set a limit on how much we can levy as a tax. Our tax levy can’t go above 2.5 mills,” Key said. “A lot of districts don’t put that cap in there, but we did.”

The district’s mill levy for 2016 was 1.884 mills. The proposed budget for 2017 is 2.032 mills, it was reported.

“Instead of three sets of finances and bills to pay there is now one,” Key said. “We have found efficiency in purchasing supplies and equipment, insurance and related expenses. Revenue or income for the district is now more stable and predictable. We don’t have swings in appropriation from year to year and can now plan on replacing old copiers, worn out vehicles etc…”

Key said that the biggest advantage to forming the district is the specialized programming that district staff can provide.

“We now have agent staff that are dedicated to programming in specific program areas. We have agents that can dedicate themselves to programming in livestock production, crops and forage production, food safety and financial management, family and adult development and aging, youth development and leadership and community development,” he said. “Prior to being in a district, staff would be forced to be a generalist in four program areas (4-H and youth, agriculture, family and consumer sciences and community development). Now we can have agents who offer quality programs and leadership to each of these specific areas.”

One of the biggest program offerings through the district is the county 4-H program. Last year, the district had 864 students enrolled in 32 4-H clubs, with more than 400 adult volunteers.

“As a district, we have the largest 4-H enrollment in the state of Kansas,” Key said. “Over the years, we’ve been able to hire a 4-H and youth agent. Over time, the district governing body added a full-time 4-H program manager to each office. This manager is the 4-H ‘face’ in each office and helps plan and organize local and district sponsored 4-H events.”

Key said that the 4-H program has changed in several ways over the last 10 years.

“We are now required to do background checks and a five-step process to accept a new leader in the program,” he said. “There are now applications, training, background checks and a face-to-face interview for this leadership role. We’ve also switched to online 4-H enrollment, which makes things a lot more accessible.”

The extension also offers a variety of adult programs throughout the year, including workshops on canning, barbecuing, beekeeping and soil health.

“We try to offer programs that are of interest and are helpful,” Key said. “We have agents that are specialized in certain areas, and we can do more in-depth programs.”

The extension district has also helped establish several community betterment organizations, called PRIDE, in several of the smaller towns, including Delia, Centralia, Goff, Wetmore, Nortonville, Perry and Ozawkie.

“It’s a way to organize the community and the energy that’s already there and do something to make the community a nicer place to live,” Key said.

As a formed PRIDE group, these smaller communities are eligible to apply for grants and awards for community projects.

“Extension is one of those programs some people have a hard time grasping because there are programs and offerings from birth to death,” Key said. “It’s not specifically targeted. It’s everybody.”

Key said there is some uncertainty about what the next 10 years will hold for the district, especially in regards to government funding.

“Extension may have a totally different look 10 years from now, but as long as we stick do our real purpose - to increase awareness, to educate and to implement positive lifestyle changes - we will continue to be successful,” Key said. “As long as we offer quality trainings and support to our 4-H leaders we will continue to have a strong and growing 4-H enrollment. If state and federal funding remain at current levels and doesn't continue to erode, we will be able to keep offering quality programs that meet the needs of the district.”

The Meadowlark district staff includes six extension agents, three 4-H managers and local support staff in each office in Holton, Oskaloosa and Seneca.

The Holton office is located on the north side of the Holton Square at 114th W. 5th St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and staff can be reached at 785-364-4125.

Holton employees include Nancy Nelson (family and child development agent), Jody Holthaus (livestock and natural resources agent), Cara Robinson (4-H program manager) and Chasity Rickel (district office professional).

Members of the Meadowlark Extension District #7 governing board include Jeri Albright of Delia, Carolyn Kennedy of Circleville, Bruce Yonke of Holton, Henriette Area of Mayetta, Julie Newman of Oskaloosa, Susan Voelker of Valley Falls, Kim Swearngin of Lawrence, Bobbie Clough of Meriden, Tresa Jones of Seneca, Teresa Harris of Centralia, Sue Spielman of Seneca and Marcia Bauerle of Sabetha.

More information about the K-State Research and Extension Service is also available online at www.meadowlark.ksu.edu.