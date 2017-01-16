McKinney requests change of attorney in criminal case

Whether a Jackson County man accused of sexual crimes in­volving a child will get new legal repre­sentation in Jackson County Dis­trict Court has been “taken under advisement,” District Court Judge Norbert Marek said Thursday.

Marek also ordered a second mental health evaluation for Alva B. McKinney, 38, to be conducted at Larned State Hospital after an earlier evaluation conducted locally by KANZA Mental Health recom­mended further evaluation.

The order also followed com­ments made by McKinney about being “assaulted and harassed” at the Jackson County Detention Center, where he has been held on $50,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child and indecent solicitation of a child in connection with an alleged incident involving a 12-year-old girl that reportedly occurred this past August.

“If the evaluation agrees with you, you wouldn’t be any worse for the wear,” Marek told McKinney. “At least you’ll be at Larned, rather than at the county jail.”

McKinney requested a continu­ance of Thursday’s preliminary status hearing, noting that he wanted to dismiss his defense at­torney, James Heathman of Topeka, after stating that Heathman had been “not helpful” to him and that he was mentally able to defend himself.

“He has continued to give me excuses as to why he’s failed to give me an adequate defense,” McKinney said.

Heathman countered by saying he was paid by McKinney’s mother to represent the defendant in the case and that McKinney “refused to hear anything that wasn’t good news” in regard to this particular case.

Marek said he would take McKinney’s request for a new at­torney under advisement after As­sistant Jackson County Attorney Brian Yearout suggested that McKinney’s request stemmed from having “no trust of anyone in the court system” and that the issue would likely repeat itself if Heath­man were dismissed.

Yearout also requested that Heathman remain on the case for McKinney until the mental health evaluation at Larned is completed. Marek agreed with Yearout and reminded McKinney that the ex­isting legal system is “the only system we have,” sending him back to the detention center to await transportation to Larned.

“I hope things turn out as you want them,” Marek told McKinney.

McKinney also requested a change of venue in the case, but Marek told him that fulfilling that request is “not going to happen.”