McDermed Joins Exchange Bank & Trust

President Mark Windsor has announced the appointment of Kevin McDermed as vice president for Exchange Bank & Trust.

McDermed will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer in 2019 following the retirement of Senior Vice President Russ McCort. McCort has served in the CFO position for 40 years. McDermed retired from Bradken as president of the engineered products division in July 2018. He previously served as president of the Industrial Products Business Unit for Bradken and vice president, treasurer and chief financial officer for Atchison Casting Corporation.

He graduated from ACCHS in 1978, earned his bachelor of science in business administration degree from Kansas State University in 1982 and his master of business administration degree from Washburn University in 1984.

McDermed has served as an Exchange Bank & Trust board director since 2010 and currently serves on the Maur Hill-Mount Academy Board and the Atchison Hospital Foundation Board. Exchange Bank CEO, Rich Dickson stated, “Kevin brings years of experience and corporate knowledge to our organization. He’ll be a tremendous asset.”

Very much a family man, McDermed enjoys spending time with his wife, Theresa, their three grown children, Lauren Hundley, Jennifer and Mark. Kevin and Theresa recently welcomed their first grandchild, Reagan Rose Hundley, to their family.