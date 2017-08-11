McAlister wins RV race; many incumbents re-elected

Nathan McAlister, a former Royal Valley teacher, was elected to the USD 337 Royal Valley Board of Education Tuesday after securing more votes than incumbent Jeff Stithem.

A total of 971 registered voters – just 11.7 percent of the total number of registered voters in the county – voted in Tuesday’s general election that included races for school boards, city councils and the Meadowlark District Board of Directors.

While many school board members ran unopposed in Tuesday’s general election, the position five seat on the Royal Valley board drew support for both candidates.

McAlister received 257 votes to replace Stithem on the board. Stithem received 166 votes and has served on the board for four years.

In the position four seat on the RV board, incumbent Linda Hegemann was re-elected after receiving 355 votes.

Incumbent Ann Kelly received 286 votes and was re-elected to position six at Royal Valley. Sonja Willms, who publically withdrew from the race due to medical reasons, received 102 votes. Rusty Douglas received three write-in votes.

Meanwhile, in all three USD 335 Jackson Heights Board of Education races, incumbents were re-elected to their post.

