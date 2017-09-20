McAlister running for RV school board
Former Royal Valley teacher Nathan McAlister, 45, Hoyt, is running for position five on the Royal Valley School Board. Incumbent Jeff Stithem has also filed for re-election to the position.
The election will be held Nov. 7.
“Our family has made Royal Valley our home, and I have been fortunate to serve the Royal Valley school district as a teacher,” McAlister said. “I have served on several educational committees and historical organizations and have 20 years of educational experience, and I would like to take that dedication to education and serve the Royal Valley family.”
McAlister has lived in Jackson County for 16 years, and he is a member to the Hoyt City Council. He was appointed to the council in 2013.
He graduated from Seaman High School in 1990. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education/history in 1995. In 2006, he graduated from Emporia State University with a master of arts degree in teaching.
