McAlister running for RV school board

Wed, 09/20/2017 - 16:30 holtonadmin

Former Royal Valley teacher Nathan McAlister, 45, Hoyt, is running for position five on the Royal Valley School Board. Incumbent Jeff Stithem has also filed for re-election to the position.

The election will be held Nov. 7.

“Our family has made Royal Valley our home, and I have been fortunate to serve the Royal Valley school district as a teacher,” McAlister said. “I have served on several educational committees and historical organizations and have 20 years of educational experience, and I would like to take that dedication to education and serve the Royal Valley family.”

McAlister has lived in Jackson County for 16 years, and he is a member to the Hoyt City Council. He was appointed to the council in 2013. 

He graduated from Seaman High School in 1990. He earned a bachelor’s degree in education/history in 1995. In 2006, he graduated from Emporia State University with a master of arts degree in teaching.

