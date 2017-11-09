Mayetta's Pioneer Day celebrating its 25th year

The 25th annual Mayetta Pioneer Day is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, and activities are being planned throughout the day to celebrate.

The day will feature food, displays, live music, games for adults and children and a parade.

“We’ve had nice sponsors and volunteers that have made this event possible over the years,” said Judy Darnell, event organizer. “This is my 25th year, and I’m looking forward to my next 25 years.”

Bob and Alma Morse will serve as the grand marshals for the parade, which will be held at 3 p.m. down Main Street. Drusa Wabaunsee has been selected at the Prairie Band Potawatomi Elder Queen.

The event is being sponsored by Mayetta Pioneer Days Association and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

Free train rides and covered wagon rides will be offered along Main Street and other activities will include a model train display, a state flag display and a flea market.

