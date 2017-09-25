Mayetta under boil order for two days

City of Mayetta water customers were under a boil water advisory for two days recently after the city’s water system reportedly lost pressure due to a scheduled valve repair Thursday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the boil water advisory for city customers at 11 a.m. Thursday.

KDHE officials said that failure to maintain adequate water pressure can result in a loss of chlorine residuals and can create bacterial contamination.

Only city of Mayetta customers were impacted by the advisory. Rural residents who receive their water from Rural Water District #1 and #3 were not impacted, it was reported.

City water customers were advised to boil their water for one minute prior to drinking or for food preparation, as well as take other precautions.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the city was notified that city water tests were “good and safe” and that KDHE had lifted the boil water advisory, according to a notice posted on the front door of Mayetta city hall.

