Mayetta Pioneer Day is Oct. 1

Mayetta Pioneer Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 1, and the event will include a variety of family fun activities on Main Street.

New to this year’s event is a car, bike and truck show on Main Street starting at 9 a.m. sponsored by 1886 Café and Daniel’s Automotive. There is a $10 registration fee and winners of the show will be announced that afternoon.

The day’s events will culminate at 3 p.m. when a parade will be held through Main Street.

Linda Yazzie has been selected as the Prairie Band Potawatomi Elder Queen, and Jonathan Wimer, former city mayor, will serve as the grand marshal.

Also new this year is a toddler play area where face painting will be available, along with color-it-yourself t-shirts.

The full Mayetta Pioneer Day schedule will include:

* 7 a.m. – A 5K Fun Run will be held with check in at 6:30 a.m. The starting line will be at Main Street. Participants are asked to pre-register online through the website www.webscorer.com. There is a $5 registration fee.

* 8 a.m. – 1886 Café will be open serving breakfast.

* 9 a.m. – A craft fair will be set up downtown and entertainment will be provided by Brad Hamilton. Art will also be on display at the Mayetta Fire Department. Sign up begins for games at Mayetta City Hall.

* 9:30 a.m. – Wagon train rides will be offered on Main Street.

* 10 a.m. – A beard and mustache contest will be judged.

Entries for the cooking baking contest (a baker’s dozen) and the pumpkin decorating contest (painted or carved) are due at city hall at this time. The cookies will be auctioned for sale with proceeds used to fund next year’s Pioneer Day.

* 10:30 a.m. – Sharp shooter demonstration.

* 11 a.m. – Winners of the cookie contest will be announced.

* 11:15 a.m. – Head to head race.

* 11:45 a.m. – A banana eating contest will be held.

* Noon – A rope spinning demonstration will be held. Indian tacos will be available behind city hall, and a movie on the city’s history will be shown at city hall.

* 1 p.m. – A husband and wife calling contest will be held. The pumpkin decorating contest winners will be announced. The movie about Mayetta will be shown again at city hall.

* 1:30 p.m. – Winners of the car show will be announced.

* 2 p.m. – Another showing of the movie about Mayetta will be held at city hall.

* 3 p.m. – A parade will travel down Main Street. Line up will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Royal Valley Middle School parking lot.

* 4 p.m. – A cash drawing will be held and winners of the silent auction will be announced.

The event is being sponsored by the Mayetta Pioneer Day Association and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

For more information, contact Judy Darnell at 785-966-2710, Debbie Coleman at 785-408-9581 or Deb Hunter at 734-545-0146.