Mayetta Man arrested on arson charges

A Mayetta man has been charged with arson and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after allegedly setting a shed on fire Monday morning, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reported.

About 11:30 a.m. that day, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a shed was on fire at 211 N. Fourth St. in Mayetta. According to county records, the property is owned by Laurilyn Harris.

A male subject was believed to have started the fire and then he allegedly cut a hose that the owner was using to try to extinguish the fire, Sheriff Morse said.

The suspect left the scene in a silver passenger car, and a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the suspect vehicle near 190th Road and U.S. Highway 75.

“The driver of the vehicle allegedly slammed on his brakes and exited the vehicle with a long knife in his hand and came towards the deputy,” Sheriff Morse said. “A Taser was deployed, and the man was taken into custody.”

The suspect was identified as Jeffery Michael Harris, 35, Mayetta. Harris was transported to the Jackson County Jail on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal use of a weapon, criminal threat, arson, burglary, felony criminal damage to property, felony interference with law enforcement, reckless driving and transporting an open container.