Mayetta gazebo work is a family affair

An area Boy Scout and his grandfather have reroofed and updated the gazebo next to city hall in Mayetta.

Justin Jordan, 16, a junior at Rossville High School, has spent the past few week working alongside his grandfather, Cecil Spetter of Mayetta, to repair the city gazebo as a project to earn Eagle Scout rank.

Justin is a member of Boy Scout Troop 7 of Topeka, and his parents are Laura and Bobby Jordan of Delia.

Justin and his grandfather removed the existing roof on the gazebo which was beginning to deteriorate.

After adding a new roof, Justin power washed the gazebo and re-stained it.

