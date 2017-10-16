Home / News / Mayetta gazebo work is a family affair
Justin Jordan (left), a junior at Rossville High School, and his grandfather, Cecil Spetter of Mayetta, recently reroofed and restored the gazebo in downtown Mayetta. The restorations were completed as an Eagle Scout project for Justin, who is a member of Boy Scout Troop 7. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

Mon, 10/16/2017 - 16:25 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

An area Boy Scout and his grandfather have reroofed and updated the gazebo next to city hall in Mayetta.

Justin Jordan, 16, a junior at Rossville High School, has spent the past few week working alongside his grandfather, Cecil Spetter of Mayetta, to repair the city gazebo as a project to earn Eagle Scout rank.

Justin is a member of Boy Scout Troop 7 of Topeka, and his parents are Laura and Bobby Jordan of Delia. 

Justin and his grandfather removed the existing roof on the gazebo which was beginning to deteriorate.

After adding a new roof, Justin power washed the gazebo and re-stained it. 

