Mayetta boy dies in fireworks mishap

A Friday accident in­volving fireworks and other minor explosive devices at a rural Mayetta residence resulted in the death of an 11-year-old Mayetta boy, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said.

Colby Harris was found dead at his home shortly after noon after an apparent explosion occurred there shortly before noon, Sheriff Morse said. It was reported that Harris would have been a sixth-grader this fall at Royal Valley Middle School.

Shortly before noon on Friday, Morse said, sheriff’s dispatchers received a 911 call from the victim of an apparent explosion. Sheriff’s officers, assisted by Hoyt and Mayetta firefighters and Jackson County EMS personnel, responded to the rural Mayetta residence where the call was placed.

After entering the residence, emergency personnel found Harris, who was determined to be the 911 caller and victim, dead at the scene. The Kansas Bureau of Investiga­tion’s Crime Scene Team was called in to assist with the incident, Morse said.

