Mayetta artist makes splash in New York

Following a sell-out exhibition of paintings with the Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery at the recent Outsider Art Fair in New York City, Mayetta-based artist John Holcomb is now exclusively represented by the gallery, which has two exhibition spaces in London and a third in New York City.

The prestigious Outsider Art Fair is the leading art fair for untrained artists working outside of the established art scene, it was reported. With no formal education in traditional techniques of painting, Holcomb works in acrylic, spray paint and oil pastel on canvases, which he stretches and frames by hand at his home-based studio.

Holcomb uses bright colors and detailed linework to recreate images from 19th century Middle America, as well as bold floral compositions.

