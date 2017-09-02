Home / News / Mayetta artist makes splash in New York
John Holcomb of Mayetta (shown above) sold 18 paintings at the recent Outsider Art Fair in New York City. Holcomb, who uses bright colors and detailed linework in his paintings, is now represented by Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery, which has two galleries in London and one in New York City.

Thu, 02/09/2017 - 10:24 holtonadmin

Following a sell-out exhibition of paintings with the Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery at the recent Outsider Art Fair in New York City, Mayetta-based artist John Holcomb is now exclusively represented by the gallery, which has two exhibition spaces in London and a third in New York City.

The prestigious Outsider Art Fair is the leading art fair for untrained artists working outside of the established art scene, it was reported. With no formal education in traditional techniques of painting, Holcomb works in acrylic, spray paint and oil pastel on canvases, which he stretches and frames by hand at his home-based studio.

Holcomb uses bright colors and detailed linework to recreate images from 19th century Middle America, as well as bold floral compositions. 

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

