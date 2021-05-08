Marshall's supporters turn out for "town hall" meeting at Courthouse

Climbing COVID-19 case numbers, due largely to the spread of the delta variant, should prompt anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated against the virus to speak with their doctors, Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall told an audience of about 40 at the Jackson County Courthouse on Friday afternoon.

Marshall, currently in the midst of his first six-year Senate term, addressed seveal topics during a 45-minute “town hall” stop at the courthouse, including COVID relief funding and the “Green New Deal.”

Noting that his “biggest concerns” for his constituents in Kansas include “inflation, violence, the southern border and cybersecurity issues,” Marshall said what gives him the most pause is “the assault on our God-given Constitutional rights” by “radical socialists” in the Democratic Party.

“There are so many crises in this country that are created by the policy of the White House and radical socialists right now,” he said. “I’m spending most of my time just trying to stop the radical policies that have been coming down.”

But the one subject that loomed large over Marshall’s visit was the increase in new COVID-19 cases, mainly from the spread of the delta variant that he alleged was “more easily spread but not as virulent” as other variants of the coronavirus.

Marshall, an obstetrician who worked in the Great Bend area for more than 25 years before committing to politics, also stated his commitment to making sure that vaccines created to stop the spread of the virus are safe while acknowledging that there is still a fair amount of “vaccine hesitancy” among the public.

He encouraged people to get vaccinated, but advised against vaccine mandates, instead advising people to talk with their health care providers about vaccines.

“It’s a decision between you and your doctor, whether you should take it or not,” Marshall said.

He also suggested that “natural immunity” arising from a prior COVID-19 infection may be preferable than getting vaccinated, even though it is not acknowledged as such by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I think it’s actually better than the vaccine, but they don’t give that any credit,” he said. “This is what’s creating the vaccine hesitancy — you’re not getting the whole truth. You’re getting pieces of the truth.”

