Lundin-Burger wins county spelling bee

Royal Valley’s Christopher “Buddy” Lundin-Burger (right) and Holton’s Cooper Sheldon (left) were named first and second place, respectively, in this year’s Jackson County Spelling Bee. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

Tue, 02/06/2018 - 09:05 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

Christopher “Buddy” Lundin-Burger, a sixth-grader at Royal Valley Middle School, won the Jackson County Spelling Bee on Saturday after correctly spelling the word “hoarsely.”

Cooper Sheldon, who won the bee last year, was named runner-up. Both Lundin-Burger and Sheldon will compete at the regional bee in Topeka on Saturday, March 10. 

Lundin-Burger won the contest after nine rounds of spelling. Once he was declared the winner, Sheldon and Dawson Cochren, a sixth-grader at Jackson Heights, battled for second place. Sheldon took second after correctly spelling “infraction” and “opponent.”

