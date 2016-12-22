Home / News / Look for Wednesday editions only next week

Look for Wednesday editions only next week

Thu, 12/22/2016 - 09:29 holtonadmin

The Holton Recorder will publish Wednesday editions only the next two weeks due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The Holton Recorder office, along with many other area businesses and government offices, will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the Christmas holiday and on Monday, Jan. 2, to observe the New Year’s holiday, therefore Monday editions of The Recorder will not be published those days. 

As always, for up-to-the-minute local news for Jackson County, follow The Recorder on twitter at @HoltonRecorder and online at holtonrecorder.net

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media