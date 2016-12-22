Look for Wednesday editions only next week

The Holton Recorder will publish Wednesday editions only the next two weeks due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The Holton Recorder office, along with many other area businesses and government offices, will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the Christmas holiday and on Monday, Jan. 2, to observe the New Year’s holiday, therefore Monday editions of The Recorder will not be published those days.

