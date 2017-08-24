Locals catch glimpse of solar eclipse

Cloudy, rainy skies couldn’t stop the sun from shining through — or not shining through, thanks to the moon — on Monday as thousands in Jackson County put their afternoon on hold to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event in the sky.

The total solar eclipse that began shortly after 1 p.m. that day was been obscured by clouds, causing more than 500 Holton and Jackson Heights students to struggle to see the solar event.

It also caused thousands of motorists making their way through the area to struggle to get to points north and east of Holton to view the eclipse from within the area of totality, the 70-mile swath of darkness created by the moon’s shadow across the sun.

But the kids still had a great time watching the moon block out the sun for a short time, as evidenced by the cheering going through the Jackson Heights High School bleachers as the brief near-blackout of “totality” — the area where the moon totally overshadowed the sun, causing a “twilight-at-noon” effect — took hold.

Holton businesses also benefited from the extra traffic coming through town on U.S. Highway 75, with Casey’s General Store on the highway drawing more crowds than usual, according to store manager Stephanie Kerr.

