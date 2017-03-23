Local pharmacists purchase Onaga Pharmacy

Pharmacists Joe Gilliland and Johnny Schlodder, both of Holton, have recently purchased Onaga Pharmacy from Pat and Marilyn McCourt.

The men also own The West Pharm in Westmoreland, as well as Tallgrass Pharmacy in Topeka with Lesley Harris. Gilliland also owns Medical Pharmacy in Holton.

After 40 years working at the pharmacy in Onaga, the McCourts announced their retirement and sale of the business on March 10. Gilliland said Marilyn McCourt will stay on as a part-time technician.

“Pharmacy is a tight-knit community, and we had talked to Pat and Marilyn in the past and knew they were getting close to retirement, and we told them we’d be very interested in the business,” Gilliland said. “Onaga is a lot like Holton. It’s a small community and having a pharmacy is important to its residents.”

