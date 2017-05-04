Local legislators vote to uphold governor's Medicaid veto

The two state representatives from this region at the Kansas State Legislature on Monday cast “no” votes as the Kansas House fell just three votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to override Governor Sam Brownback’s veto of Medicaid expansion in the state.

A total of 84 votes were needed for the override.

The House vote was 81 yes votes to 44 no votes.

Rep. Francis Awerkamp (R-St. Marys) and Rep. Randy Garber (R-Sabetha) both voted no on the override measure, favoring Gov. Brownback’s stance.

Proponents of Medicaid expansion in the state said that it would provide greater access to health care coverage for more than 150,000 low-income Kansans, through provisions offered in the Affordable Care Act – often called ObamaCare.

