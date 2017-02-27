Local legislators rejected recent tax bill

The three state lawmakers who represent Jackson County did not support the recent tax bill vetoed by Gov. Sam Brownback.

Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha (First District), Rep. Francis Awerkamp of St. Marys (61st District) and Rep. Randy Garber of Sabetha (62nd District) all cast “nay” votes against House Bill 2178, which would have increased personal income taxes and repealed some tax exemptions for limited liability companies.

The bill, which supporters say would have helped balance the state budget, was first introduced in the House and passed 76-48 on Feb. 16. It then passed the Senate the next day, 22-18.

The bill was presented to Gov. Brownback, and he vetoed the bill last Wednesday, saying that the state shouldn’t “resolve budget challenges on the backs of middle income Kansans.”

