Local legislators meet with constituents at Chamber forum

The state budget, the need for a state auditor and conceal carry age limits were all discussed by local lawmakers Saturday during a Legislative forum in Holton.

Sponsored by the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, about 40 people attended the forum at the meeting room at the Jackson County Courthouse.

During the first 45 minutes of the forum, Sen. Dennis Pyle (1st District, R-Hiawatha) and Kansas House Representatives Francis Awerkamp (61st District, R-St. Marys) and Randy Garber (62nd District, R-Sabetha) each outlined the committees they are serving on this session, as well as bills and amendments they are working on.

Sen. Pyle discussed the three pieces of legislation he is proposing this session, including the election of a state auditor.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.