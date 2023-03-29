Local lawmakers split on 'school choice' bill

The three members of the Kansas House of Representatives that represent Jackson County were split in the recent vote on a wide-ranging educational bill that would use state taxpayer funds for private school and home school students, it was reported.

Representatives Francis Awerkamp (R-St. Marys) and Randy Garber (R-Sabetha) voted in favor of House Substitute for Senate Bill 83, while Representative Ron Ellis (R-Meriden) voted against the bill on the House floor on Wednesday, March 15. The bill initially failed by a four-vote margin, with some Republicans voting with Democrats in opposition, but after some legislators changed their votes, it passed on a 64-61 vote.

The bill, which now heads to the Kansas Senate for final action, creates the “Sunflower Education Equity Act,” designed to provide for education savings accounts for students that could be used for private school tuition and school supplies, in addition to requiring school districts to provide salary increases to licensed teachers, adjusting the funding formula for smaller school districts and increasing special education funding.

The bill’s proponents say the Sunflower Education Equity Act’s goal is promoting “school choice” rather than a “monopoly” and helping low-income students improve their academic performance at private schools, while its critics likened “education savings accounts” to school vouchers that divert taxpayer funding intended for public schools toward unregulated, unmonitored private schools and home schools.

Rep. Ellis said that while he was concerned with the “declining proficiency” of students in Kansas public schools, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning, putting taxpayer funds toward private schools or home schools that do not fall under the state’s accountability is “not a responsible answer.”

“This particular bill did not require non-public schools or homeschoolers to report the progress or proficiency of the students for whom taxpayer assistance was provided,” Rep. Ellis said. “Furthermore, additions to the bill muddied the original intent by attaching language regarding special education funding and increased teacher pay, both of which I support, but neither are germane to the primary issue.”

Reps. Awerkamp and Garber hewed to the “school choice” line, with Awerkamp stressing the importance of “parents’ rights” when it comes to where children go to school and what they are taught in class.

“Competition in education would be very helpful, because the government education monopoly has stifled innovation, removed opportunities for teachers to teach in an environment they prefer, created a massive bureaucracy of distracting red tape rules and policies and allowed leftist culture to infiltrate curriculum with little to no fear of consequences,” Awerkamp said.

Garber agreed, saying that while he was “not against public education,” legislators in Topeka “should look for ways to give parents more choice.”

“I personally believe that the money should follow the students,” Garber said. “As far as the private schools that are not held accountable to the state, nobody’s been able to show me that they’re doing worse than the public schools. Some of them are even doing better than the public schools.”

Garber also noted that “nothing in this bill changes how public schools are funded,” but Ellis reiterated that taxpayer funds should not be funneled into “non-public or homeschool situations” that the state is “unable to monitor.”

Ellis added, however, that there were “many outstanding non-public schools and home school coops and other associations” that he would not be opposed to supporting with taxpayer funds, if such schools were state-accredited and demonstrated “bona fide student competency improvement twice yearly.”

The Sunflower Education Equity Act has been revised repeatedly since the beginning of the current legislative session, it was reported. The bill that passed the Kansas House bundled the act with funding provisions that set aside $592.7 million from the state’s general fund for special education during the 2023-24 school year and create a special education task force while increasing teacher salaries.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly reportedly has said she will veto the bill if it reaches her desk.