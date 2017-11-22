Local health care impact $44 million

A good local health care system may itself be part of the prescription for maintaining a healthy rural economy.

That was the bottom line from a study of the economic contribution of Jackson County’s health care system produced and released recently by researchers at K-State Research and Extension.

The study is part of a state-wide initiative called the Kansas Rural Health Works program sponsored by the Kansas Hospital Association.

As part of the program, a county-level analysis of the economic impacts and potential of the local health care sector on the economies of each of the state’s 105 counties has been generated.

According to the report, six percent of Jackson County’s workforce was employed in health services in 2016, which is about 567 jobs.

Health services is the fifth largest employer in the county behind services (30 percent), government (25 percent), trade (12 percent) and agriculture (11 percent).

Health services jobs include employment at hospitals (196), nursing home and community care facilities (91), health and personal care stores (41), veterinary services (34), offices of physicians (3), offices of dentists (10), offices of other health practitioners (25), home health care services (12), residential treatment facilities (41), fitness centers (15) and other ambulatory health care facilities (99).

