Specialist Nicholas Schott (center) of Edgerton, a member of Battery A, 2nd Battalion of the 130th Field Artillery Regi­ment of the Kansas Army National Guard, kissed his wife, Natasha (left) and clutched his 14-year-old son Dean close to his side following the ceremony. Schott, like other members of the battery, will be separated from his family for a year, noting that “it’s going to be a sacrifice.” (Photo by Brian Sanders)ansas Adjutant General Lee Tafanelli (left) addressed the 120 men and women of Battery A, 2nd Battalion of the 130th Field Artillery Regiment of the Kansas National Guard during a deployment ceremony on Friday in the Holton High School gym. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

Local Guard battery prepares for deployment to Kuwait

Mon, 04/17/2017 - 16:46 holtonadmin
By Brian Sanders

 

For the families of the men and women of Battery A, 2nd Battalion of the 130th Field Artillery Regi­ment of the Kansas National Guard, Friday morning’s deploy­ment ceremony in the Holton High School gym was an emotional time.

“He’s prepared us like they’ve prepared him,” said Natasha Schott of Edgerton, whose husband, Spec. Nicholas Schott, is one of the 120 men and women who are deploying in support of the United States Central Command and Operation Spartan Shield, an ongoing U.S. Army training mission in Kuwait.

But for the battery’s command­ing officer, Capt. Michael Sprigg, it was also an exciting time that marked the end of nine months of “a strenuous, extremely aggressive training plan” for the battery and the start of a year’s deployment.

