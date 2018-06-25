Local fireworks sales to begin Wednesday

Starting this Wednesday, June 27, the sound of fireworks crackling, popping, whistling and booming — and the smell of gunpowder — will be in the air in Jackson County for the week leading up to the Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, July 4.

Wednesday marks the official start of fireworks sales in the Holton and Jackson County area, and Class C fireworks may be legally sold and discharged through Thursday, July 5, it has been reported. Such fireworks include firecrackers, Roman candles, rockets, shells, fountains and other pyrotechnic displays.

The state of Kansas has banned the sale or discharge of bottle rockets or M-80 firecrackers — crackers that contain more than 50 milligrams of gunpowder — and in Jackson County, the sale or discharge of metal-handled sparklers and Chinese lanterns, or “sky lanterns,” are also prohibited.

All other fireworks classified as “Consumer Fireworks” by the U.S. Department of Transportation and labeled as “Class C” are legal, according to the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.