Local Extension agents retire

Jody Holthaus and Nancy Nelson have recently retired as Meadowlark Extension District agents at the Holton office, it has been reported.

Holthaus retired on Oct. 1 and Nelson retired on Dec. 31.

“Jody led our district livestock and natural resources program. We will miss her many years of programming experience and creativity, especially when dealing with the blue-green algae and pond water quality,” said David Key, Meadowlark Extension director. “We were fortunate to have Nancy leading our educational program efforts in the areas of family life and adult development and aging. If you participated in Walk Kansas in the Meadowlark Extension District, you knew Nancy.”

At their request, no official retirement celebrations were held, but well wishes can still be sent in care of the Holton office, Key said.

On Dec. 1, Ross Mosteller began serving as the district livestock and natural resources agent. Mosteller previously served as the district’s 4-H and youth agent. He will continue to work out of the Seneca office.

He has worked in the Meadowlark Extension District as the 4-H and youth agent since 2010 and had worked previously for the River Valley District as its livestock and natural resources agent prior to moving to the Meadowlark District.

Mosteller graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor of science degree in animal sciences and industry and is a native of Bern where he continues to reside with his wife and children.

David Hallauer, who serves as the district’s crops and horticulture agent, will be moving his primary office from the Oskaloosa office to the Holton office, Key said.

