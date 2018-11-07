Home / News / Local Democrats host gov. candidates
Carl Brewer, former mayor of Wichita and a Democratic Party candidate for governor, shown above at right, visited with Barry Grissom, the former U.S. attorney who served as moderator for Sunday afternoon’s Democratic candidate forum held at the Prairie Band Potawatomi’s old bingo hall.

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 17:00 holtonadmin
by David Powls

MAYETTA - One candidate for Kansas governor called for the legalization of marijuana in the state as a new state tax revenue stream while another candidate for governor said he might support a candidate for governor from the opposition party if he himself did not receive the Democratic Party’s nomination for the post.

About 50 people were on hand here Sunday afternoon at the Prairie Band Potawatomi’s old bingo hall to hear the three top gubernatorial candidates from the Kansas Democratic Party – State Senator Laura Kelly, former Kansas Agriculture Secretary and former State Representative Joshua Svaty and former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer – answer questions at a forum.

Barry Grissom, a former U.S. attorney, moderated the event, sponsored by the Jackson County Democratic Party.

Each of the three candidates was allowed to make a three-minute opening statement at the beginning of the one-hour event and a three-minute closing statement at the end of it.

The candidates also were asked to answer seven questions that were posed to them by Grissom during the event.

