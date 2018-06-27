Local democrats to host debate

Three of the five Democrats seeking election to the Kansas governor’s seat will participate in one of the final gubernatorial debates to be held prior to the Aug. 7 primary election, according to the Jackson County Democratic Party.

The three-candidate debate, featuring former Wichita mayor Carl Brewer, Kansas Sen. Laura Kelly and former Rep. Joshua Svaty, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 8 at the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation’s Old Bingo Hall west of Mayetta. The public is invited to attend the debate, which will be moderated by former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom.

Candidates will address questions from members of the Jackson County Democratic Party and representatives of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, said Jackson County party chairman Dustin Brinkman, who also said Jackson County is “an absolute swing county in the governor’s race.”

