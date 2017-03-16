Local auction raises funds for those affected by wildfires

Although the recent wildfires that caused destruction to thousands of square miles of land in four states — including Kansas, which saw more than 1,000 square miles burned — have been brought under control, livestock producers in the burned area will likely be affected financially for several years.

In response, livestock auction operations across the Great Plains have begun an effort to help producers affected by the fire, and on Tuesday, Holton Livestock Exchange pitched into that effort.

Dan Harris of Holton Livestock Exchange reported that a steer calf donated by Kim and Kelly Kirkham of Valley Falls for a rollover auction during the exchange’s Tuesday sales raised $25,181 for wildfire relief efforts. Funds raised at this and other area auctions will benefit Kansas Livestock Association Foundation Disaster Relief.

