Livestock Expo is Saturday

This Saturday, area farmers and ranchers are invited to the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex south of Holton to participate in the Jackson County Livestock Association’s 33rd annual Livestock Exposition, JCLA President Kurt Kathrens said.

This year’s featured speaker will be Jeff “Tigger” Erhardt, a nationally-syndicated ag radio program host and entertainer, and a North Dakota native whom Kathrens said recently moved to Holton. Erhardt’s program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Doors to the Heritage Complex exhibition hall will open at 5 p.m. and visitors will have the opportunity to browse several booths and vendors, Kathrens said. At 5:30 p.m., JCLA representatives will begin serving a steak dinner with all the trimmings until 7 p.m.

