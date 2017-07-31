Lineup announced for Jackson County Fair parade

The annual Jackson County 4-H Fair parade is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Clubs, businesses, organizations, church groups, elected officials, political candidates and others are all invited to participate in the annual event.

Line-up for the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and check-in stations include:

* 4-H and Family & Community Education: Sixth Street between New York and Wisconsin avenues. These floats will be judged and eligible for ribbons.

* Politicians and elected officials: Sixth Street between Wisconsin and Iowa avenues.

* Kids, religious and Shriners: Sixth Street between New York and Pennsylvania avenues.

* Restored or antique cars, trucks and tractors: Seventh Street between New York and Wisconsin avenues.

* Miscellaneous: Seventh Street between New York and Pennsylvania avenues.

* Organizations: Eighth Street between New York and Wisconsin avenues.

* All school floats: Eighth Street between New York and Pennsylvania avenues.

* Commercial: New York Avenue between Seventh and Ninth streets.

* Race cars and dirt bikes: Ninth Street between New York and Pennsylvania avenues.

* Large equipment: Front of Holton High School’s east parking lot.

* Horses: Back of the HHS east parking lot.

No pre-registration is required. Overflow general parking for spectators will be available at the old fairgrounds.

Ray Foster will serve as the grand marshal for the event.

For more information about the parade or to volunteer with the line-up, contact Blair Wagner, Holton Rotary Club parade chair, at 851-0443. Holton Rotary is in charge of parade lineup again this year.