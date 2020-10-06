Library to begin curbside services

Curbside services at Beck Bookman Library in Holton will begin Monday, June 15, it has been reported.

Library patrons are asked to go online at www.beckbookmanlibrary.org, log into their account and place a hold on the materials they are interested in checking out.

Patrons can also e-mail their requests to holtoncitylib@gmail.com, send a message to the library on Facebook or simply call the library at 364-3532.

Once the order is filled, patrons will be notified and a time will be scheduled for the materials to be picked up in library the parking lot, it was reported.

Patrons will be unable to check out a DVD if they haven’t returned any DVDs they currently have checked out, according to Amy Austin, library director.

“It is important for patrons to return all materials currently checked out so we can get them ready for another patron who has been patiently waiting,” Austin said.