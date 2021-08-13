Letter: HCH staff handling record high patient volumes

Dear editor,

I am writing this with a heavy heart as our community is in yet another surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud of how our organization and coworkers have come together over the course of the last year and a half to keep each member of our community safe.

Each member of our team takes great pride in striving to provide the best care possible for our community, and they love taking care of you.

This community has also been extremely generous and thoughtful during this pandemic to reach out in multiple ways to show their concern for our healthcare staff.

But now my team is extremely tired and emotionally drained. Our staff are currently challenged to handle record high patient volumes in a variety of departments and searching for hospitals that are accepting patients needing higher levels of care. This is for any type of emergent need and not limited to COVID-19 patients.

The employees of our organization are here to care for you, but please know, the care may take longer than what you and our staff are accustomed to. We are striving to do our best to mitigate your wait.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or would like a COVID-19 test, call 785-364-2126 to get scheduled. Tests are generally offered Monday-Friday starting at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily.

Please help us take the best care possible of our community by making smart lifestyle choices: stay home if you are feeling ill, wash your hands frequently and respect the guidance or requests from others.

We realize that everyone has a heightened sense of irritability and agitation, but my plea would be to not take it out on the caregivers who love to take care of their community.

Carrie Saia, CEO

Holton Community Hospital