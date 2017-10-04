Lesser charge likely in child death case

A Holton woman originally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the November 2015 death of her infant son may be convicted on a lesser misde­meanor charge in the end, accord­ing to documents filed in Jackson County District Court.

In February, District Court Judge Norbert Marek said “a number of legal questions” have been raised in the matter of Alicia Whipple-Decker, 32, who had the original first-degree murder charge against her in connection with the incident reduced to a charge of attempted first-degree murder at that time.

Court documents showed the ba­sis for reducing the charge was that Whipple-Decker attempted to ter­minate the pregnancy early on, but later discovered she would have a son and determined to keep the child. The child was born on Nov. 13, 2015, but died two weeks later on Nov. 27, 2015 because of “extreme prematurity,” it was reported.

In a communication addressed to Marek and defense attorney John Kurth filed in district court, Assis­tant Jackson County Attorney Brian Yearout said that according to Kan­sas law, Whipple-Decker would not be held liable for causing her son’s death after he was born despite her own attempts to terminate the pregnancy.

