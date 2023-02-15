Legislative forum is Saturday

Lawmakers representing Jackson County in the Kansas Legislature will visit Holton next week to update constituents on what’s going on this year in the State Capitol, it has been reported.

The Holton Recorder will host a “Legislative Forum” from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the first-floor meeting room at the Jackson County Courthouse in Holton. The public is invited to participate in the forum.

The county’s three representatives in the Kansas House — Francis Awerkamp (R-St. Marys), representing southwestern Jackson County in District 61; Randy Garber (R-Sabetha), representing the north part of the county in District 62; and Ron Ellis (R-Meriden), representing the southeastern part of the county in District 47 — have confirmed that they will attend the forum.

Dennis Pyle (I-Hiawatha), who represents Jackson County in District 1 in the Kansas Senate, is unable to attend the event, it was reported.

Refreshments will be available at the forum.