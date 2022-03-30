Legislative forum is Saturday

Jackson County’s representatives in the Kansas Legislature are scheduled to visit Holton on Saturday morning, April 2, to give a recap of this year’s legislative happenings at the annual Legislative Breakfast, set for 9 a.m. that day at the Jackson County Courthouse’s first-floor meeting room.

The annual legislative forum, hosted by The Holton Recorder, is scheduled to feature comments from Reps. Francis Awerkamp and Randy Garber and Sen. Dennis Pyle. Area residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions of their elected representatives.

Coffee, doughnuts and water will be provided. The public is invited to participate in the forum.